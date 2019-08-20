JLB & Associates Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after buying an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,390,000 after purchasing an additional 308,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,541,000 after purchasing an additional 472,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,864,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,005,000 after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.14. 714,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $1,028,733.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,433 shares of company stock worth $6,599,379. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

