JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.93.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.36 and a 200 day moving average of $303.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $377.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

