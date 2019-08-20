JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,188 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.81. 712,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $476,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $82,359.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,286. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

