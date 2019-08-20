Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.69

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $149.69 and traded as low as $167.20. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at $167.40, with a volume of 79,662 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on JSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $618.95 million and a PE ratio of 23.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.69.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

