Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Receives $36.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on JMIA. Raymond James raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 1,748,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.