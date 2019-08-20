K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 9,400 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 65.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,964,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,907,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,828,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,743. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.63%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

