K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Position in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Keane Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keane Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Keane Group by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Keane Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FRAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Shares of NYSE:FRAC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 46,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,947. Keane Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

