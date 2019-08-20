Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Acquires 356,176 Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,176 shares during the quarter. Nam Tai Property makes up approximately 2.7% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned about 0.06% of Nam Tai Property worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

NTP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,214. Nam Tai Property Inc has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

