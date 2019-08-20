Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Purchases 326,930 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326,930 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty makes up 8.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned about 1.54% of Assured Guaranty worth $65,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,742,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,197,000 after purchasing an additional 498,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,977,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,560,000 after purchasing an additional 93,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,796. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

