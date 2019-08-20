Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KALU. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.33.

KALU stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 881.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

