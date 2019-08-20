Karbo Market Capitalization Hits $598,498.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Karbo has a market capitalization of $598,498.00 and $995.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Karbo has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Kuna.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 7,761,505 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

