KAZ Minerals’ (KAZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.87) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 724.55 ($9.47).

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 407.20 ($5.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 598.40. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Charles Watson purchased 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

