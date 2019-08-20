Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Trading Down 3.1%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CVE:KHRN) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.88, 273,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,030,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $217.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31.

