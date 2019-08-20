Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,397 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,541,000 after purchasing an additional 472,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,390,000 after purchasing an additional 308,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.58. 625,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,017. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.76.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,433 shares of company stock worth $6,599,379 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

