Kin (KIN) One Day Volume Hits $9.43 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Kin has a market cap of $21.22 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including COSS, YoBit, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 47% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00264526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.01321975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00022888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00091938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

