Kinerjapay (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Trading Down 8.1%

Kinerjapay Corp (OTCMKTS:KPAY) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17, 510,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 572,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Kinerjapay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPAY)

KinerjaPay Corp. operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. The company's platform, KinerjaPay IP, an e-wallet service for bill transfers and online shopping; and allows top-up phone credit for users. KinerjaPay Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Medan, Indonesia.

