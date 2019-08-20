Kleros (PNK) One Day Volume Hits $558.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $558.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018387 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,548,810 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

