Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Position Trimmed by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,303 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips comprises approximately 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Koninklijke Philips worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. 12,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.