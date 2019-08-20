La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $255.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.22.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.12). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 891.53% and a negative return on equity of 715.12%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

