Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Labrador Technologies, Inc. (CVE:LTX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 403200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of $876,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX)

Labrador Technologies Inc engages in the software development business. The company provides map-based solutions for industries seeking a visual interpretation of financial reporting. Its products include eTriever, a Web-based generic data browser and query tool; and wellTriever, a map-based data retriever and visualizer for oil and gas industry, as well as Cannaverse lifestyle app for the cannabis industry.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.