Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,443 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

