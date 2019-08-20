Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 57.2% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 45,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 127,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.41.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $4.02 on Tuesday, hitting $108.20. 498,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,898. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.