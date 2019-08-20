Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

