Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in 3M by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 9,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

MMM traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $155.63 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.