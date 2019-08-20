Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,323,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 82,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,339,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 174.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.45. 29,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,783. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $374.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

