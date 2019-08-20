Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,009,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,132 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 158.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,711,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $259,710,000 after purchasing an additional 495,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,627 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $793,969.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,498 shares of company stock worth $48,924,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.79. 2,334,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

