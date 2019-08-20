Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $857,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,132,000 after buying an additional 623,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,194,000 after buying an additional 84,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,729,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.51. 801,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

