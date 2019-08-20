Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,862,000 after buying an additional 8,176,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after buying an additional 3,935,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after buying an additional 1,260,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,432,000 after buying an additional 1,033,748 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,025. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

