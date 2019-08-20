LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will post sales of $204.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.14 million and the highest is $205.80 million. LendingClub posted sales of $184.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $780.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.68 million to $786.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $881.77 million, with estimates ranging from $863.72 million to $894.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.75 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NYSE LC traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 6,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,769. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.58. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $90,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Steven Allocca acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in LendingClub by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 171,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in LendingClub by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

