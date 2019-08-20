Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to report sales of $294.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.18 million to $296.00 million. Lendingtree reported sales of $197.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

TREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.82. 5,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.68 and a 200 day moving average of $360.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $434.94.

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $1,689,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $674,639.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,991.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,851 shares of company stock valued at $20,057,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the second quarter worth about $2,022,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter worth about $4,087,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,131,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

