Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires Shares of 2,981 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,698,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after acquiring an additional 470,781 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 433,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $43,905,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.66. 6,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

