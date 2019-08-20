Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 566,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 785,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 204,074 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71.

