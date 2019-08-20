Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $262,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 87.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,830,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 89.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,823,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,579 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $12,376,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,295,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,616,000 after acquiring an additional 222,430 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

