Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $774,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15,456.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,289,955 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after buying an additional 688,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $201.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,799. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.67. The company has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

