Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New $874,000 Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,315 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,821 shares of company stock valued at $53,008,187. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

