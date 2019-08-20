Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,357 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.2% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.37. 3,614,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.49.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

