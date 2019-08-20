Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. 948,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

