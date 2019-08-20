Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes $421,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

