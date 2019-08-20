Levolution (LEVL) Reaches Market Cap of $8.87 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Levolution has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Levolution token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00003874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. Levolution has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $122,896.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.04751827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,401,801 tokens. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

