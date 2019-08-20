Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Trading Down 2.4%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 9,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 118,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

About Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of strategic partnerships and in the proprietary nutrient infusion technologies for the production of superfoods. It operates through the IP Licensing and Consumer Products segments. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

