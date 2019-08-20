Libra Credit (LBA) Price Hits $0.0253 on Top Exchanges

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Libra Credit has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Libra Credit token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Libra Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00260814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.01302000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Libra Credit

Libra Credit’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, UEX, OKEx, DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Libra Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Libra Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Libra Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.