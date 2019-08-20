Linkey 24-Hour Volume Reaches $90.00 (LKY)

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded down 31.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Linkey has a market cap of $10.15 million and $90.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linkey has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Linkey token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00696025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014810 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Linkey Profile

Linkey is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info.

Linkey Token Trading

Linkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

