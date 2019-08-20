Lisa Hook Sells 6,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at $925,343.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,153. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $147.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

