Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roku by 12.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after buying an additional 767,418 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $117,951,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 12.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $40,282,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 559,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $1,653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 626,733 shares of company stock valued at $64,151,652. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.98.

ROKU stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.51. The company had a trading volume of 105,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,718. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $142.10. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,694.75 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

