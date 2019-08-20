Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,132 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,726 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $55,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 588.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 18,292,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,575,056. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,088,261.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 429,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $14,401,034.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,361,046.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock valued at $60,911,813 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

