LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteBitcoin has a market capitalization of $12,489.00 and $52.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiteBitcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.