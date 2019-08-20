Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to announce $3.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the lowest is $3.10. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $11.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

LAD traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 143,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,633. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $139.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $97,445.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $59,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 290.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

