Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 4.8% Higher This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $489,862.00 and approximately $74,637.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00561193 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005109 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000398 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,081,209 coins and its circulating supply is 17,081,197 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.