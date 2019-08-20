LTC Properties Inc Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.44. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 63.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $129,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.