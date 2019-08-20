Lunes Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $36,983.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunes has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00260623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.01302403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

